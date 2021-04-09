Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 280,870 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

SCVL stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.01 million, a P/E ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,037.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,958,200 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

