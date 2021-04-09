Robert S. Birch Sells 111,000 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 111,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,579,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,508.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $308.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

