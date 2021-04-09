Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Gap Up to $23.84

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $24.65. Essential Properties Realty Trust shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 2,304 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

