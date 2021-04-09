Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Buy”

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

