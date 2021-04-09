Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $501,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $24,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $5,890,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

