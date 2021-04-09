Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,772.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 812,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

