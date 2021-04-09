Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

GFED stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

