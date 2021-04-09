Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

