LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Truist raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $47.41 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.