LPL Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AppFolio by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AppFolio by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552 over the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.36 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

