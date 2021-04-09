LPL Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $271.41 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.16 and a 12-month high of $273.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

