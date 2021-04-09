Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $46.57

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.57, but opened at $47.94. Genesco shares last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 199 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

