American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 31.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.