Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.07. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 2,101 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

