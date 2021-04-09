Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.10.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

