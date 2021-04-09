Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

