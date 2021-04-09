Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

AMAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.88.

AMAL opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $539.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

