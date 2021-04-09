Credit Suisse AG Takes $766,000 Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,876 shares of company stock worth $5,864,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME opened at $27.05 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

