Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.56 million, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

