Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 150,080 Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.36% of Shattuck Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,082,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

