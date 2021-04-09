Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

NYSE:ARR opened at $12.32 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $804.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

