NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $93.10 on Friday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

