Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $54.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.14 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

