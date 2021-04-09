Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.13.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $242.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.61. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $130.35 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

