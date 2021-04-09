Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.11.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $124.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $125.20. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

