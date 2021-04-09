Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $110.08

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,614 shares of company stock worth $28,904,018. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $91.00 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

