Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorola aims to augment its position in the public safety domain by forging strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is well positioned to benefit from organic growth and acquisition initiatives, disciplined capital distribution as well as the favorable macroeconomic environment. The integration of Command Central Aware software with Avigilon Blue is likely to facilitate it to better manage and monitor camera networks through the latest software-as-a-service offering. However, adverse currency translations remain a headwind as Motorola generates significant revenues outside the United States. Debt-laden balance sheet and lower cash flow indicate lapses in sound financial management. Further, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to dent overall demand, undermining its long-term growth potential to some extent.”

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.62.

MSI stock opened at $190.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.57. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.