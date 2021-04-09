Morgan Stanley Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $104.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QTWO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,211 shares of company stock worth $20,900,043. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Q2 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,926,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Q2 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 655,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

