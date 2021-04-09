B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,837,000 after buying an additional 188,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

