AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan Sells 39,980 Shares

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

