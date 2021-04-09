Scott J. Deboer Sells 25,089 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

