Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $2,652,600.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,807,150.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $685,350.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $670,200.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $3,149,200.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00.

Moderna stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.