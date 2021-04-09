Wahid Nawabi Sells 24,716 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wahid Nawabi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroVironment alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Wahid Nawabi sold 116 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.34, for a total transaction of $13,959.44.

On Monday, March 22nd, Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78.

AeroVironment stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.65 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.