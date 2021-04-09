Randall D. Mott Sells 60,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GM stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.
About General Motors
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
