Randall D. Mott Sells 60,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GM stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

