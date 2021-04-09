Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 301.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $4,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 33,898 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DMTK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

