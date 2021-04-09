1,895 Shares in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $411,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

