Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Wave Life Sciences worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 151,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $308.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.