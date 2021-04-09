Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 184.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 261.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at $77,136,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,860,774 shares of company stock worth $22,347,586. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs.

