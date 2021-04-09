Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,426 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 314.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. Research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

