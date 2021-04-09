Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 299.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

AVXL opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

