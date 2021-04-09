First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of First Bank worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

