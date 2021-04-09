Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Select Bancorp were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 240,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 135,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of SLCT opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

