Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,644 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Emerald worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Emerald by 21.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Emerald by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $414.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

