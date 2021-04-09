Citigroup Inc. Has $57,000 Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 287.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $322.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

