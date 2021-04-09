Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,466 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 309.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBB. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

