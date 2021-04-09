Citigroup Inc. Buys New Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth $7,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,446,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

ACTC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

