Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,326,000.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.