Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.21% of Switch worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

