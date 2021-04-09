Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NI were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NI by 40.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NI by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NI alerts:

Shares of NODK opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $398.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.23. NI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.00.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK).

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.