Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cabot for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. Cabot remains focused on boosting its specialty compounds business globally. The company has expanded its global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds. It will also gain from the carbon black plant buyout in China. The acquisition will help the company in meeting the growing demand for rubber and specialty carbons products. The company is also witnessing a recovery in its Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals units driven by higher volumes. It will also gain from the Shenzhen Sanshun buyout. However, Cabot faces headwind from the softness in mercury removal applications. Higher raw material costs in specialty carbons and compounds product lines are also likely to hurt margins. High debt level is another concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Cabot stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

